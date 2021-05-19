The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) PT Set at $20.00 by National Bankshares

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) has been given a $20.00 price objective by analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEV. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. National Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of The Lion Electric stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $4,978,000.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It creates, designs, and manufactures all-electric class 5 to class 8 commercial urban trucks, and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit, and mass transit segments. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

