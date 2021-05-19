The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,283,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,079 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $20,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.16.

HPE stock opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

