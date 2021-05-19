The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.58 Million Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $17,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,492,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,008,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,202,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after acquiring an additional 174,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 587,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,066,000 after acquiring an additional 150,672 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

NYSE BR opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.02 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

