The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,988 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 83.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

