The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy Sells 5,922 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tyler Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,501. The company has a market capitalization of $342.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.43. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

