The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 7.8% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 578,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 283,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,372,000 after buying an additional 79,358 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

PG opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.43 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $332.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

