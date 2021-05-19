The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stake Increased by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $88,510,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.18. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.