The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.
Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.
In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
