The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for The TJX Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a PE ratio of 118.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

