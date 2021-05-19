The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) PT Lowered to $650.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TTD. Truist Securities raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $749.14.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $508.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $662.90 and a 200 day moving average of $767.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.14, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $269.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420. 12.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

