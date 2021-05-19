The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $509.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,517. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $662.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $767.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $269.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk shares are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total transaction of $407,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,266 shares of company stock worth $85,508,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

