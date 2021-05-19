Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $456.95. 1,136,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $472.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

