Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

NYSE TRI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,047. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $99.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

