Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) traded up 8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.05. 421,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,539,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 242.60% and a negative return on equity of 92.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,527,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

