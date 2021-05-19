Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in TIM were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

TIM stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TIMB. Barclays boosted their price target on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

