TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. 8,558 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,423,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Specifically, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,622. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $706.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMST. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TimkenSteel Company Profile (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

