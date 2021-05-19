Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 1,890,547 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,171.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,051,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890,547 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $28,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after buying an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EDU shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.70 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.80. 172,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,588,163. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.55.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.