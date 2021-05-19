Todd Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,231,686 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,231,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,787,000. Vale makes up about 0.9% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VALE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 808,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,856,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $106.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upped their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

