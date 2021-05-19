Todd Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $22,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

ZION traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.55. 4,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,224. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.87. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.