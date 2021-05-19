Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,861 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,375. The company has a 50 day moving average of $392.48 and a 200-day moving average of $355.97. The stock has a market cap of $382.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.25, for a total value of $978,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,323,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

