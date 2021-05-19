Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 172,038 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 172,038 shares during the period. Aptiv makes up approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $67,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,424. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $69.94 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

