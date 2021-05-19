Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANTM. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.81.

ANTM stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.28. 7,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,339. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

