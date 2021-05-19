Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 383 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $33,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after purchasing an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.42. 103,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.48. The stock has a market cap of $334.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

