Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be purchased for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.74 or 0.00341538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.95 or 0.00183933 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.01044656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

