Tokocrypto (TKO) One Day Volume Tops $1.28 Billion

Tokocrypto (CURRENCY:TKO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Tokocrypto coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokocrypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $316.67 million and approximately $1.28 billion worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00093393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.40 or 0.00401667 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00234479 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005025 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.18 or 0.01368087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047284 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,500,000 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @TokoCrypto

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokocrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.