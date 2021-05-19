Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 143.8% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

WEC stock opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.91.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

