Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $769.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

