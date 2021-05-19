Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,800 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $28.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

