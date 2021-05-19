Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 200 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Whirlpool by 16.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 103.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 94,479 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 25.7% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,630,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total value of $1,221,809.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,847.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,441 shares of company stock valued at $53,361,469 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Shares of WHR stock opened at $240.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.31 and a 200 day moving average of $204.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $115.81 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

