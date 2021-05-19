Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.4% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 156,351 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 241,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.31.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

