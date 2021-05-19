Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cameco by 8.0% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 49,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Cameco by 35.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 144,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,002,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

