Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,449 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 302,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 155,986 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 76,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TOT opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. Total Se has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Total’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

TOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Total from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

