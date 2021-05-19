Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$42.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$38.75 to C$42.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRMLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 63,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,771. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $24.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

