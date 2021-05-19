TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan Sells 1,420 Shares

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $63,062.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,532.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ramesh Gopalakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.02.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $3,373,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

