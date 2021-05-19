Traders Buy Large Volume of Bunge Call Options (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 11,334 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,987% compared to the average volume of 543 call options.

In related news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,746 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.32 per share, for a total transaction of $507,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,549. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 282,231 shares of company stock worth $22,657,291 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,877,000 after buying an additional 817,679 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 699,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Bunge stock opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. Bunge has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

