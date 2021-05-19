Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 1,103 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,371% compared to the average daily volume of 75 put options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $141.94 on Wednesday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 18.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 29.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 2,420.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

