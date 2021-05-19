Traders Buy Large Volume of Stride Call Options (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,547 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,301% compared to the average daily volume of 396 call options.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $25.98. Stride has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $796,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,760 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,722. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Stride in the first quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $27,599,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Stride by 107.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

