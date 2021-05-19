Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wix.com Put Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,743 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,505% compared to the typical volume of 420 put options.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $226.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -87.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.51. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 83.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,976,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 285,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 300,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

