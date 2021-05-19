Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Reduced by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,263 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.17% of Trane Technologies worth $68,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,232,000. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $812,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $11,654,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 199,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $179.24 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $79.46 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.73.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

