Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Announces Earnings Results

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 4.01%.

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 41 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $363,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.50 target price on shares of Transcat in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

