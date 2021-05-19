TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Cut to $762.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $780.00 to $762.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $718.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $661.20.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $590.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $359.17 and a 52-week high of $633.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $590.88.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total value of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock worth $35,489,431. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.