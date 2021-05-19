Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TGS stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.42. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $6.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

