Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.75 and last traded at $32.75. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

TRATF has been the subject of several analyst reports. SEB Equity Research upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Traton Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRATF)

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.