Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace sold 5,253,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $89,314,685.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,171,385 shares in the company, valued at $189,913,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,596,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock valued at $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.