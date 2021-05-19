Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 8.8%

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) shares were up 8.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.44. Approximately 8,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 355,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $6,821,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845 in the last quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

