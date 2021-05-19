Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 270 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 351.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth $23,279,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Viasat by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VSAT. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,366.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

