Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 218.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -336.73. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 101,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $5,310,269.55. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 514,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,796,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 587,433 shares of company stock worth $29,858,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

