Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,700 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $62,124,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,297 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,853 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Northland Securities downgraded Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.