Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 9,323 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 52.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,323 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $97.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,301 shares of company stock worth $697,729. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

