Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Woodward were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after purchasing an additional 56,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,850,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 531,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 508,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 8,242 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total value of $951,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,543.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,860 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Woodward in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

WWD opened at $119.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 13.32%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

