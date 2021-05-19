Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 122.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 19.9% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TREX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.72.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,288 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $749,570.80. Insiders have sold a total of 43,592 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $99.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.46. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.31 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

